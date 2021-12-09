DIGITAL

Yarrobil 09/12/2021

In Praise of Small Pots

Walking through the Louvre for the first time I am reminded that artists have always used scale to impress. I am confronted by the physicality of paintings I have known all my life as reproductions. D…

Technical 09/12/2021

Color effects of Zinc silicate crystalline glaze applied on Ceramic sculpture

Several metal oxides are experimented with, including copper oxide, cobalt oxide, ferric oxide, lead oxide, and tin oxide. Under specific firing rates on 28 samples affecting the nucleation and growth…

Art + Perception 09/12/2021

The Nanjing Massacre Ceramic Shoes Exhibition: An interview with artist Wang Cheng

In order to commemorate his compatriots killed by the Japanese army in the bloody massacre, Wang Cheng, a potter from Nanjing, designed and created ceramic shoes for the Qingming Festival. The 80 pair…

