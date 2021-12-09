Featured
In Praise of Small Pots
Walking through the Louvre for the first time I am reminded that artists have always used scale to impress. I am confronted by the physicality of paintings I have known all my life as reproductions. D…
Color effects of Zinc silicate crystalline glaze applied on Ceramic sculpture
Several metal oxides are experimented with, including copper oxide, cobalt oxide, ferric oxide, lead oxide, and tin oxide. Under specific firing rates on 28 samples affecting the nucleation and growth…
Raku-Fired Waterproof VasesMinori Thorpe , Dela Dika
Q&A: What are the most common pottery myths?Jeff Zamek
The Nanjing Massacre Ceramic Shoes Exhibition: An interview with artist Wang Cheng
In order to commemorate his compatriots killed by the Japanese army in the bloody massacre, Wang Cheng, a potter from Nanjing, designed and created ceramic shoes for the Qingming Festival. The 80 pair…
Derek Weisberg at Trotter&Sholer, NYCJanet Koplos
ClayPod